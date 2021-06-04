Mailbag: House Bill 2517 will reduce delays

The Oregon Legislature has just passed House Bill 2517, now on its way to Gov. Kate Brown, who is expected to sign it into law.

This new law helps reduce the confusion and delays many patients have dealt with when attempting to obtain pre-authorization for various medical procedures, some even lifesaving. This new Oregon law will reduce the administrative burden your doctor’s staff must deal with while reducing cost, as well as reducing patient waiting times.

This law requires a process for electronic submission for authorization, clarifies necessary information needed for submission of a complete utilization management request, specifies health service authorizations by insurers, and health plans are valid for at least 60 days, and 12 months for chronic disease treatment.

This new Oregon law will improve transparency and navigation through the administrative process by ensuring all doctor’s offices and their patients receive a clear reason for any denied requests, and requires insurance companies to provide notification of any changes to utilization management within a reasonable period. This patient-centered legislation is the result of several health care professions and foundations working together for the good of our patients.