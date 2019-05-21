Now is a good time to view the horse chestnut tree in South Albany's Grand Prairie Park. It is a massive example of this unusual species and is located in the park adjacent to Waverly Drive.
It was planted by the Hilderbrand family and was the size of a mature apple tree when the family moved away in 1948. The city of Albany purchased the Hilderbrand farm a few years later and extended Waverly Drive south, leaving the horse chestnut tree where it had stood next to the farmhouse.
Kenneth S. Hilderbrand Jr.
Newport (May 19)