I read with interest this morning's D-H story of the issue of the porta-pot on the property of First Christian Church (Democrat-Herald, April 2). I was pleased to read City Manager Troeddson's quote: "We will be working to find an optimal solution for all the citizens of Albany." That hope is shared by First Christian Church as we bring the issue to the Council on April 8.
I do want to make one correction to the article. It is stated that the porta-pot is there primarily for the use of our guests at the Community Meal on Tuesday evenings. Any time the FCC is open, including the Community Meal, church restrooms are open to all. The porta-pot is to serve all community members when other facilities are not available. It is used by joggers, and others walking in the neighborhood, as well as by people who are without homes. Just yesterday I saw a woman pull her car over, jump out and use the facilities, get back in her car and drive away!
We are most hopeful that the meeting with the Council on the 8th will begin a discussion of how to meet this particular need for all members of our community.
Sharon Gisler
Albany (April 2)