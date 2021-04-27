Mailbag: Hope politicians get the message

In response to articles on the Business/Politics page of the GT (April 14), I salute big U.S. businesses — tech, utilities, auto manufacturers and other sectors — for their positive, forceful support of bold climate goals for 2030 (“Business leaders urge Biden to set climate goal”).

In another article (“GM, Ford among objectors to voting restrictions”), many of these same businesses provide strong pushback against states attempting to legislate unconscionable voting rights restrictions in the name of “election integrity.”

On both issues — the climate emergency and democracy-sustaining voting rights — I would hope that politicians at both state and federal levels get the clear message — business and corporate leaders are moving on without them. Taking their political and financial support with them will be the big motivator.

Jim Good

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0