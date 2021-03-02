Mailbag: Hope many will join carousel volunteers

Upon reading the letter by Ray Hilts published Jan. 7, I felt a reply was in order.

Taken at face value, this letter paints the Albany Carousel in a very negative way. I wanted to express that what Mr. Hilts wrote could not be further from the truth.

We are very fortunate to have Peggy Burris as our executive director. Most times a change in leadership results in personnel changes. This is true in both the business and sports world. Peggy’s tireless work ethic and dedication to the carousel is second to none. She has worked to develop great relationships with many organizations and businesses in the Albany area.

The carousel was closed for 20 weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Through Peggy’s efforts, we have been able to stay afloat during these trying times.

To claim that the Albany Carousel is no longer a wonderful place to volunteer is a travesty. Nothing could be further from the truth. In my six-plus years associated with the carousel, I have enjoyed and continue to enjoy my time there, as do scores of other volunteers I have talked to.

We so looked forward to the day when we could reopen our doors for young and old to enjoy. The carousel is always looking for new volunteers, and we hope that many of you will consider joining our happy team.