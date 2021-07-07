Mailbag: Hope kids and their parents are fine

After retiring, I got involved in SMART reading at schools here in Lebanon. Start Making a Reader Today encourages young children to be avid readers, the critical key to a good education.

Over 19 years, some little kids become special, and you simply grow to love them.

About 10 years ago, a little boy at Riverview School would hug me after reading an especially fun book, and once, coming in from a fire drill, he took my hand ... it made my heart melt! I think his name was Nickolas … We had a very special bond.

Before that, a sweet Hispanic child at Green Acres Elementary School hugged me each time she came to reading. An excellent reader! Her parents were very special!

And the last little sweet girl at Riverview School would always ask the reader ladies who gathered the kids whether I was there, or was I sick. (Initially I read only once a week of the two sessions.)

And she began hugging me every time. An excellent reader too! Larissa, what a dear, sweet person.

Once she came into the room and her face fell because at first she didn’t see me … and then she did, and was immediately smiling.

After that, I changed to both days each week.