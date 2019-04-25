Now that the Mueller report is finished and available in a heavily redacted form, it is time to consume and digest what it actually says and means. Since I am not a fan of the current administration my conclusions will certainly differ from those of someone who supports it.
I believe the report does not exonerate Trump but clearly demonstrates that if he was not the sitting president he would surely be indicted for obstruction. I also believe the report outlines willingness by the Trump campaign to accept help from the Russians and, while not explicitly complicit in their efforts, they certainly encouraged it.
Redactions made to protect ongoing investigations indicate to me that the damage done by the Russians and their witless cohorts is not yet fully known. We can, however, be certain that this administration has not undertaken the steps necessary to ensure that foreign interference does not happen again. There can only be one conclusion drawn from that fact. Trump and his sycophants are either continuing to be patsies of the Russian effort to confuse and divide the nation or they are actually complicit and are using it to bolster their chances of a second term. For the sake of the country, I hope the other investigations come to fruition before the 2020 election.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (April 24)