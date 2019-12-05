I know I’m not alone in feeling a sense of shock and dismay that Mike McInally is no longer at the helm of the Gazette. But as I read Cory Frye’s “Facing the music” (The E, Nov. 21), I realized that this loss is felt even more keenly by his colleagues, those who worked with him day to day over a long procession of years.
In Cory’s short piece, I was given a quick sketch of the “superhuman” Mike McInally and a vivid portrait of Cory’s own history with The Entertainer that morphed into The E. It was great to hear his war stories, and I so appreciated his openness about who and what inspired his decision to be a journalist. I loved most of all his out-and-out declaration of love for covering arts and entertainment, from the very low-brow to the highest high-brow. Cory’s nine paragraphs were not only informative, they kept me engaged and entertained. The man can write, and he gave me hope for the future.
Marge Popp’s letter to the editor on Nov. 26 let us know that Mike McInally “asked us to support the folks who are left on board, trying to keep the ship afloat.” This is a loud hurrah for Cory Frye and those on staff at The E — all those people who care about keeping us informed of the mid-valley’s vibrant arts community. May they live long and prosper, and may the powers that be sustain them in their vitally important work.
Cristina White
Corvallis