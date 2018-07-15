Scott Pruitt, recently resigned head of the Environmental Protection Agency, will go down as perhaps the most inept and unqualified leader ever to lead a federal agency. He was placed in this important position despite the fact that in his prior role as Oklahoma attorney general he sued the EPA 14 times in partnership with regulated industries who also happened to be financial contributors to his political causes. Unsurprisingly, he spent his time as head of the EPA trying to dismantle and limit the effectiveness of the agency.
His departure may raise hopes that a new EPA director may seek to restore the effectiveness of the agency. Unfortunately, this hope is not realistic.
The federal document entitled "Policy and Supporting Positions" gives Trump the authority to fill the top 184 positions within the EPA with political appointees. These appointees are not selected because of their expertise or technical qualifications. The only criterion for selection is their willingness to provide advocacy for administration policies and programs. Unsurprisingly, the new director of the EPA is now Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist.
There is a separate federal agency called the EPA Office of the Inspector General charged with ensuring the EPA carries out its mission in a logical, rational and legal manner. However, Trump is also entitled to fill that position with a political appointee.
All we can do is hope for the best but expect the worst. Will logic and reason ever return to the banks of the Potomac?
Ron Sadler
Albany (July 7)
