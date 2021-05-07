Mailbag: Hope Biden takes action on genocide

The Armenian Genocide occurred more than a hundred years ago.

President Biden is now the first U.S. president to acknowledge it — setting the record straight is the right thing to do, and besides, U.S.-Turkish relations are unfortunately already in the toilet.

Now — what about the genocide in Yemen that has been going on for the past six years? The U.S. in its proxy war against Iran is playing no small part — selling sophisticated jets, tanks and artillery to the Saudis so they can continue target practice in Yemen — more than 200,000 dead and 80% of the population dependent upon outside aid, which has been blocked since the Trump Administration declared the Houthi rebels to be terrorists.

The Biden Administration wants to stop the conflict, but will it? Biden has promised a review of policies, and we can only hope that as he acknowledges the 1915-17 Armenian Genocide, he takes resolute action to stop the genocide that is occurring now rather than set the stage for an acknowledgement of it in a hundred years.

Donald Lyon

Brownsville

