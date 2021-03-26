 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Honoring a friend and champion

Mailbag: Honoring a friend and champion

{{featured_button_text}}

We in Linn County have recently lost our good friend Commissioner Lindsey.

Let’s come together in this loss.

Let’s create a forest in honor of our friend and champion, Commissioner John Lindsey.

Let’s email, write or call the county and make the request.

It does not cost any money to make such a request and we must have many trees to replant because of the recent fires.

If you cannot, maybe consider planting a tree at your home or business on Arbor Day, April 30.

What a fitting memorial for such a great man of this county.

Looking forward to seeing it happen.

Trendy Slack

Lebanon

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News