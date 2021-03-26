Mailbag: Honoring a friend and champion

We in Linn County have recently lost our good friend Commissioner Lindsey.

Let’s come together in this loss.

Let’s create a forest in honor of our friend and champion, Commissioner John Lindsey.

Let’s email, write or call the county and make the request.

It does not cost any money to make such a request and we must have many trees to replant because of the recent fires.

If you cannot, maybe consider planting a tree at your home or business on Arbor Day, April 30.

What a fitting memorial for such a great man of this county.

Looking forward to seeing it happen.

Trendy Slack

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0