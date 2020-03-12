Mailbag: Homeless services belong downtown

Appreciation goes to the Corvallis City Council for voting to deny the request by the Downtown Advisory Board regarding social services to the homeless.

Most cities are having to deal with the problem of homelessness. I am glad the city councilors could see the folly in trying to zone out the homeless by preventing helping social services, people and facilities from being downtown.

Housing, services, understanding and compassion are needed. As the proverb goes, “you cannot squeeze blood out of a turnip." In other words, you can’t get money from a person who doesn’t have any, or expect the impossible from one who cannot deliver. Jail and fines don’t work.

Downtown Corvallis is thriving. Residents support our downtown businesses and services. We are appreciative of the many ways downtown businesses support residents. Denying services to those who are needy would be counterproductive.

Jeanne Raymond

Corvallis

