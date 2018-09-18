The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, supported by Idaho and Oregon Legal Aid, recently ruled that prohibiting homeless from sleeping in public spaces is a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment and that such treatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.
While such decision may have been well-intentioned, the impact of such legislation will likely worsen the circumstance of homeless persons and the efforts of the communities in which they reside, as such simplicity of approach only further confounds a complex issue with procedural legalese and counter-productive demands.
Our community, Albany, provides accommodations to with the intent to help the homeless regain their economic footing and assume the role of self-reliance. However, a significant number of homeless choose to live such a life due to the convenient availability of homeless services and the advantage of not having the responsibility of dealing with life’s challenges! Unfortunately, the 9th Circuit Court decision has mistakenly allowed unconstrained access to the latter option, while providing their constituents and supporters the mistaken impression that constructive action has been taken. Instead, this judgment has only hampered the efforts of communities and volunteers seeking to improve their communities and the circumstance of those homeless who do not "choose to be homeless," while further encumbering city services and property maintenance with unregulated homeless campsites.
It is apparent that neither the 9th Circuit Court, nor Oregon and Idaho Legal Services have any direct involvement or understanding of the complexities associated with homelessness. And their actions have served to only encumber.
Bill Tally
Albany (Sept. 17)