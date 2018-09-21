I agree with Mr. Hartman’s recent letter only to the point that the homeless deserve due process; however, I believe that City Councilor Rich Kellum was justified with his remark “that we’re caving too quickly.”
The City Council has a history of rushing to accommodate state and federal mandates without question. The decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals may be worthy of a "Dear Abby" column with its finding that due to cruel and unusual punishment from now on all public property rights must be further damaged. The court may be empowered to judge the level of cruelty involved but the unusual part was notably unproven if the news reports are accurate.
More often than not, the Ninth Court’s decisions have been reversed when reviewed by the U. S. Supreme Court. In this case too, we could expect the higher court to take a dim view of this arbitrary amendment to the Constitution of the United States. The public, too, has property rights.
H. R. Richner
Albany (Sept. 21)