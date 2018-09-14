I found it disturbing that Ward 3 City Councilor Kellum said at a public City Council session that, "I just think we're caving too quickly," when it became apparent that the Council was facing legal blowback on its efforts to curtail the free movement of legal citizens.
I would refer Kellum and the other councilors who think it prudent to discriminate against citizens to the city of Albany’s own charter, which requires a sworn oath before a councilor/mayor takes office.
Section 32 Oath of Office:
Before entering upon the duties of the office, each officer shall take an oath or shall affirm support of the constitutions and laws of the United States and of Oregon and shall commit to faithfully perform the duties of the office. (Ord. 5741, 6-23-2010)
Interestingly, the Charter says “each officer shall take an oath or shall affirm support of the constitution...”. Please remind me, but don’t the US and Oregon Constitutions include protections for even those who are homeless, or who suffer mental or physical disabilities?
So, when Kellum says, “...we’re caving too early,” does he mean that the less fortunate in Albany do not deserve due process? If Kellum’s attitude is reflective of Albany city government, then any oath of office he and the others may have uttered isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.
Equally disgusting is the Albany Democrat-Herald, which used a photo of a homeless camper in Boise, Idaho at the top of their article outlining the alleged problem of homeless.
John Hartman
Albany (Sept. 13)