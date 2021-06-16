Mailbag: Holistic forest management indeed

Sally and her mama are looking north from the parking lot at the end of Oak Creek Drive into the Oregon State University McDonald Research Forest.

“Mama, what are we looking at?”

“A holistic cash cow.”

“What’s a holistic cash cow, Mama?”

“It’s like a regular cash cow, but disingenuous.”

“What’s disingenuous mean, Mama?”

“It means not quite being honest.”

“Like lying, Mama?”

“No, between truth telling and lying. Disingenuousness is presenting facts in a way to confuse or mislead people.”

“Then what is a cash cow, Mama?”

“Let me tell you a story.

“In 2019, the OSU College of Forestry got a new dean who expressed a belief in holistic forest management. Hooray! Now forest values like water quality, plants and animals, recreation and carbon sequestration will be given their due. But two years have gone by and only one value has been put forth in 2020 and again in 2021: revenue generation — logging.