Mailbag: History of the Southern strategy

Bob Wynhausen called me out for ignoring the, "Southern Strategy" in my recent, "As I See It" column. I did address it, but it was inadvertently left out of the GT's print edition. Here it is:

"Nixon's so-called "Southern Strategy?” It entailed wooing discontented Democrats with a conservative message stressing states' rights, smaller government, law and order, and no busing — but no racism, no segregation. This message resonated with some, but many Democrats heard the siren song of (former Democrat) George Wallace and his segregationist American Independent Party. Wallace carried five deep South states in the 1968 presidential election, and it was with him that the racists found succor, not within the Republican ranks. Nixon supported both the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, and introduced the first Affirmative Action plan in 1970."

Based on its history, Mr. Wynhausen is perhaps justified in his belief that systemic racism is deeply rooted among Democrats, both nationwide and locally, but that is not a universal truism. Independents, Libertarians, and Republicans could, and should, reject that mantra.