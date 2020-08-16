Mailbag: High-risk senior terrified by virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The July 31 Washington Post has an article by Justin Moyer titled “Students Can Safely Return to College if Tested Every Two Days.”

The article makes it clear that only the students were studied. The school staff and members of the community were not a part of the study.

I’m very concerned that Oregon State University will reopen without proper safeguards re the virus for the students coming from all parts of the earth. And as a high-risk senior, I’m terrified by the prospect of these students bringing their own version of the virus from home and expecting me to be able to deal with this added factor in my life.

I believe OSU officials have an ethical obligation to see that their activities don’t kill me. I’ll thank them in advance for keeping the community safe.

Kirk Nevin

Corvallis

