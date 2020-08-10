Mailbag: Hey, Albany: What are you talking about?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a new homeowner in Albany I receive an enormous amount of junk mail, but I just received a letter from the city of Albany, not addressed to me, but also not department-specific on where it was from besides "city of Albany."

I would love to tell you what the letter references, but it is written not for the layman or for the intended recipients of the notice, but all in legal jargon. I do mean legal jargon, as in I have no idea what these code changes are, and the ability to participate in the open council session means you should understand what is being done/voted on.

I am not sure as the document is very unclear past the document's header, which reads: "This is to notify you that the city of Albany has proposed land use regulations that may affect the permissible uses of your property and other properties." Now, reading further, it only references Articles 2, 6, 8 and 9.

When I called to clarify what this was and what it affected, I could not be told what was affected over the phone, they literally repeated the information on the document without clarifying or rewording into non-legalese. The individual at the Planning Department told me to look them up, so I did. They are written the same way, in legalese, which for the 99.9999% of us who are not lawyers or politicians should get real explanations.