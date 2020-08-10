Mailbag: Here we go again on mask wearers

Re: Robert Wilson's letter (Mailbag, July 7) re: my letter (Mailbag, June 23): Sigh! Yes, I’m getting tired of it, too, folks.
As Ronald Reagan is oft quoted, “There you go again.”
Mr. Wilson: I never said "Anyone not wearing a mask is a Trumper." (What do you have against adjectives?) I said "Most (short for almost) anyone not wearing a mask is a Trumper."
Yes, Mr. Wilson, as you say, "I have learned not to accept as fact everything I read in the paper." That applies to your letters to the editor, too.
Mary Brock
Albany
