This is in reply to the recent letter about supporting our local newspaper:
Honestly I can't support a newspaper with such a one-sided opinion. It doesn't make sense to pay for a printed publication that works against what I believe in.
The papers are going under because of many reasons and they deserve to fail because when they took sides they were no longer journalists in search of truth.
Nope, I won't pay to read a one-sided newspaper but I will pay for the truth if the papers ever decide that both sides should be heard in America.
James Farmer
Albany (Oct. 29)