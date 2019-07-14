I am responding to Alice Rampton’s “Interfaith Voices” article on July 6 about missionaries’ reasons for serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Ask the missionaries why they sacrifice their money and put off their education and career goals for a time.
They serve to testify full-time that Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, appeared to Joseph Smith in the spring of 1820 in answer to Joseph’s prayer of which church to join in his surrounding area. They testify that Jesus Christ has restored His Church again in these the latter-days by His authority and through His priesthood. They testify that the translated Book of Mormon is another testament of Jesus Christ which goes hand in hand with The Holy Bible. They testify that there is a living prophet and 12 apostles who testify to the world that Jesus Christ leads His Restored Church of Jesus Christ. They testify that the Restored Church of Jesus Christ is a Church of continual revelation. They teach that keeping the Ten Commandments given to Moses in Mount Sinai will bless individuals. They teach that through the Atonement of Jesus Christ we may all return to live with our Heavenly Father again for eternity through faith; repentance; baptism, with proper authority, by immersion for the remission of sins; receiving the Gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end.
Rebecca Eigel
Tangent (July 8)