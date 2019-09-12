Jonathan Hayes (Mailbag, Sept. 4) wants to know why there are so many more mass shootings now than there were in the decade of the 1950s, when guns were more available than they are now. Since most mass shootings are done by young white males, we need to ask what's with that demographic. We find that more of them (ages 18-34) are living with their parents than with romantic partners (according to the Pew Research Center). That's significant, and it's gotta hurt! It may brand them as losers.
Since the 1950s we have undergone a revolution in manufacturing (due to automation and globalization), a sexual revolution (with the breakdown of traditional family structures), and a technological revolution featuring artificial intelligence. Revolutions create conflict, which causes casualties. The victims may be resentful, fearful,
defiant, angry or vengeful. They may look for someone to blame. That's when the easy availability of guns becomes dangerous — especially for young white males, it seems.
John Goodwin
Lebanon (Sept. 7)