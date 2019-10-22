Recently the newspaper reported on an incident in Corvallis involving a bicycle rider and a state trooper. The trooper observed the rider riding her bike on the wrong side of the road, stopped the rider, and asked for her ID, which she refused to provide. The event escalated to the point where she was cuffed and taken to jail. The name of the rider is Genesis Hansen. OSU President Ed Ray, in a subsequent news article, stated he wanted an explanation why this makes any sense.
I feel I have an obligation to explain to both Mr. Ray and Miss Hansen why this simple traffic stop resulted in Miss Hansen's arrest. She was arrested because she refused to obey the instructions of a police officer. This is as simple an explanation as I can give. Miss Hansen could've cooperated, provided her ID as requested, and received, at worst case, a citation. But no, she decided it was in her best interest to be defiant.
I submit if she felt she was being grieved, then present your grievance in a court of law. She chose to hold court on the street. I can assure that anyone holding court on the street will not like the outcome. Now the NAACP wants answers and Mr. Ray is considering terminating OSU's contract with the state police over what should've been a simple traffic stop.
Let's all take a breath and end this nonsense sensibly.
Larry Ciaffoni
Albany (Oct. 20)