Regarding James Farmer's letter of Aug. 1, in which he wrote that President Trump is working for solutions:
You forgot to mention that the sun rises in the West.
Jeff Sanders
Albany (Aug. 1)
Regarding James Farmer's letter of Aug. 1, in which he wrote that President Trump is working for solutions:
You forgot to mention that the sun rises in the West.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
Jeff Sanders
Albany (Aug. 1)
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.