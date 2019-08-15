In the wake of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, liberals are again calling for expanded background checks and closing loopholes. This is the same tired rhetoric liberals advocate as solutions to end these events, I guess. Disregard the fact that in most cases the firearms were purchased legally and were not private party sales, but this is always the liberals' response.
Two recent letters to the editor detailed plans to end this violence. Robert Harris blames the Second Amendment for these shootings and recommends banning the manufacture and sale of virtually all firearms, a recommendation that'll never happen. Will Bradley recommends a complex, unrealistic plan of annual inspections, ammo accountability, limiting concealed carry, etc. He doesn't explain how this plan will stop a lunatic from acquiring a gun. I presume the government at some level would administer his plan. The truth is the government has repeatedly demonstrated its ineptness in administering current gun laws and procedures in effect let alone the plan suggested by Mr. Bradley.
But here's a thought; how about empowering a committee of experts (not politicians) to examine the commonalities of these events such as gender, age, social media, mental red flags, people who knew these events would happen but said nothing, law enforcement contacts with these shooters, etc., to profile potential shooters before the shooting starts. A recent interview with an expert on gun violence stated people know of a shooter's intentions prior to the shooting. Ask yourself why these people don't come forward.
Larry Ciaffoni
Albany (Aug. 12)