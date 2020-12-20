Mailbag: Here are sources cited in letter

“Mandatory face mask policies make a joke of science” was the subject of a letter to the editor I wrote, published on Nov. 29.
A number of people have since written in response to my letter, asking for me to cite the sources I referenced in my original letter.
The large-scale randomized controlled trial that found no statistically significant difference in COVID-19 infection rates between people who wore face masks outside their home and those who did not wear face masks was published in the peer-reviewed journal Annals of Internal Medicine. The actual study is titled “Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers.”
The other study I cited was a paper titled “Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Nonhealthcare Settings — Personal Protective and Environmental Measures,” published in the peer-reviewed journal Emerging Infectious Diseases (published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
This study states “In our systematic review, we identified 10 RCTs that reported estimates of the effectiveness of face masks in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza virus infections in the community … In pooled analysis, we found no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks.”
In other words, the highest-quality evidence that exists (a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials) found that wearing face masks in a community setting did not significantly reduce influenza transmission. Given this finding, why would anyone think that face masks would significantly reduce COVID-19 transmission?
Luke Yamaguchi
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!