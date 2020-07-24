Mailbag: Herd immunity is a long way away

Dr. Saboe, in his letter to the editor, claims that if we are asymptomatic, we should not wear masks (GT, July 9, “Masks could raise virus risks for some”).

As a chiropractor, Dr. Saboe has expertise in spinal manipulation. He is, however, not an expert in infectious disease, immunology or epidemiology. The vast majority of these specialists do recommend wearing a mask when in public, especially indoors. It is now clear that many asymptomatic but contagious individuals are spreading COVID-19. Wearing a mask protects against the spread of the virus.

In my opinion, it is unconscionable for a health care professional to promote unhealthful behaviors. Herd immunity is a long way away. In the meantime, many will die, and many more will suffer if we do not do all that we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

David R. Grube, M.D.

Corvallis

