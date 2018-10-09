Voters in House District 11 have a new choice — an experienced choice — to represent them in Salem. Mark Herbert brings a solid history of thoughtful management, reasoned decision making and community involvement to the position. Mark’s thoughts about issues important to us are well-articulated on his website, but two particularly stand out.
First, Mark is the executive director of a non-profit which serves disadvantaged adults. In this role, he understands the state and local roles — and limitations — in serving those who need help. He also knows and works with those very same people who need help. We can count on Mark to advocate for more effective mental health solutions and more efficient social service collaboration.
Second, I appreciate that Mark has served on the Lane County Planning Commission. Land use cuts across many issues — the economy, taxes, and environmental protections to name a few. Urban vs. rural issues have so divided our state. The needs of one do not have to be at the expense of the other. To this debate, Mark will bring thoughtful, reasonable ideas and he will actively pursue policies that will address and serve all Oregonians.
Mark is an independent voice for Linn County and Oregon. We need his experience in Salem.
Gordon Culbertson
Springfield (Oct. 8)