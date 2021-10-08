Mailbag: Help starving Afghans by giving

Many of us were shocked by the sudden capitulation of the Afghan army at the time of the U.S.’ preannounced withdrawal, and the chaos that ensued.

We now hear that many Afghans are relieved that 30 years of war are over, no matter who won. At the same time, half or more of the population is facing dire food shortages. We have responsibility for this, as the war has disrupted their agriculture, and the economy in general.

Ironically, our strategic interest may coincide with the Taliban’s. We have an opportunity to relieve massive suffering and to do more for peace and progress in Afghanistan than we did with 20 years of war. Let’s see if the Taliban will allow us to distribute needed aid, and by so doing, develop a relationship of respect with them.

While they are zealots and do things we abhor, they apparently do care about honestly looking after their people, something that the corruption of the Kabul government seemed to make impossible.

One way we can help starving Afghans right now is by giving to the World Food Program.

Robert M. Burton, M.D.

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0