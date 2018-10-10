In reference to the preservation and restoration of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at Main and Santiam: The Cumberland was destined for demolition when the roundabout at that intersection was in the planning stages. As it turned out, luckily, the demo was not necessary.
Around the same time the city purchased the property and the church. The once beautiful building, the oldest Queen Anne Church in Albany built in 1892, has been neglected. A valiant effort is afoot to move and restore her. Her next life will be as a much-needed Community Center. Our Senior Center can not accommodate all who wish to use its space.
Five hardy citizens have started a movement to move Cumberland from her current location to another city-owned lot a few blocks to the east. There would be no cost to the city. The move is estimated to cost around $60,000.
As Albany is renowned for its stewardship of historical buildings, this is a golden opportunity to continue this tradition. A project of this magnitude is not cheap however. Donations can be sent or taken to Albany Parks and Recreation labeled, "Cumberland Church fund." Your time is valuable as well, since there will be many, many projects between now and completion.
A project of this significance could not go forth without the blessing and support of the City Council.
There is a bit of a time crunch as the building is in dire need of a new roof. She hasn't many winters left.
Barb Bolden
Albany (Oct. 10)