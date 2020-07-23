Mailbag: Help our kids get back to school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One may not agree with Trump on many issues, but most would agree that it would be best for kids to get back to school as usual.

Here in Corvallis, we do not have that option, as the district has offered parents only a fully online or a hybrid model, with two days of face-to-face instruction per week. The district’s hands are tied due to the Oregon Department of Education’s guidelines that require, among other measures, 35 square feet per student, which eliminates normal classes due to space constraints.

These guidelines apply to all districts, regardless of their situation. This does not make sense; local data should be used to determine the best plan for each district.

We have seen an increase in our county, about 20 new cases within the last two weeks, but there have never been more than three people hospitalized due to the virus (at the time of the letter in early July). Given our population of over 93,000 people and 200 local hospital beds, we are in a good position, compared to other areas.

Our superintendent, along with local health authorities, should come up with a threshold to allow for a complete return to school. This threshold could be based upon new cases and hospital capacity, adjusted for population. It could be monitored so that, if needed, we could revert to a hybrid or fully online model.