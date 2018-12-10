June F. Kenagy, welcome to the real world instead of the world that you would like to have (Mailbag, Dec. 6).
Over 1 million immigrants enter the United States each year, some of them legally, most of them illegally. Current estimates place the illegal immigrant population in the USA at about 10.7 million.
The fact is that you cannot accept one million immigrants a year and make any kind of a dent in helping the poor and underprivileged of this world. The birth rate in those countries of origin makes that impossible.
The truth is, that any help has to be provided where these people originate, and not at the magic international border of the United States.
I don’t care whether you are talking about the origin being South America or Palestine’s border with Israel. There is no magic in crossing a border which will automatically made things better.
The USA, by acts of our Congressional representatives, spend billions of dollars each year, which leave America and go to Africa, Europe, South America and the Middle East. The real impact of that amount of money seldom reaches the ground in the countries to which we send it.
Ruling Juntas in the countries who receive that funding use the funds as they see fit.
It buys despots, dictators, and radicals who have hijacked governments a palatial existence in their own countries as well as condominiums, estates, and holdings in places that you can only afford to dream about, just in case they lose the death grip they have on power and have to flee their own world. It also purchases and pays for arms and ammunition, armies, used to subjugate the people of their own nation state.
Our government needs to figure out a way to tell these despots and dictators that we are not going to provide them with fine living and a bailout in case things go sideways for them. We need to tell them that if their people need clean water, roads, electricity, health facilities, we will provide it, but no more open-ended cash revenues which keep them in power.
Randy C. Martinak
Albany (Dec. 10)