Mailbag: Help each other deal with virus

I was saddened to see seniors in their 70s and 80s shopping at Costco today. Are there agencies in the area where we could volunteer to help the more vulnerable populations by buying supplies and delivering to them? We can ask our church families and neighbors how we may serve them.
You have free articles remaining.
I encourage anyone who feels they would like to avoid going out to stores to let someone know. We need not be fearful. We should be smart and follow standard precautions and care for one another.
Theresa Flath
Albany