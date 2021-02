Hello, Republicans (mostly, but Democrats too). Amid all the heated discussion and name-calling about the impeachment(s) of former President Trump, I wonder how many of you can separate the behavior from the person.

Put another way, if a Democratic president were being accused of the behaviors cited in the Articles of Impeachment, would you want him or her to be held accountable?

The precedent now being set will be in force for many administrations to come.

Kathryn Switzer

Corvallis

