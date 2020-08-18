Mailbag: Hearing the J-word will be traumatic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The school district is intent on teaching students that the name Jefferson is supposed to fill them with fear and dread.

Hearing the word will be traumatic. In kids’ minds, it will become the J-word, somewhere between Hitler and the N-word.

What do you think that will mean to 6-year-olds? Each one of these conversations will occur:

1. Billy Jefferson comes home from school on the first day and says “Mommy, I am going to change my new name. I want to be Billy Parks like the school.”

2. “Is Uncle Bob a rapist?” “Don’t be silly. Why would you think that?” “Well, he lives in Jefferson. Isn’t that where all the rapists live?”

3. “Look, dear, that snowy mountain is Mount Jefferson.” “Is that where Jefferson raped poor Sally?”

4. The family is waiting in line to eat at Block 15. Suddenly Mary gasps and starts crying. “What’s the matter, Mary?” “The sign, the sign. We can’t eat at a restaurant with that sign!,” pointing at the Jefferson Avenue sign.