Mailbag: Healthy society a worthy goal

Richard Hirschi makes an argument that coercion should not trump individual freedom in deciding how health care is paid for (Mailbag, Feb. 11). I tend to agree with him in principle except would assert that his argument does nothing toward solving the problems that we have in this country with access and quality of health care.

I don’t know how he gets health care. Is it in a way that is accessible to everyone? Or does he think that health care of the kind that he has access to should only be available to persons that have the means by which to pay for it? Does everyone deserve access to the same quality of health care? Or should it be like owning a car versus taking the bus or riding a bicycle? Or walking?

I would like to urge, yes, perhaps even persuade Mr. Hirschi to consider that it is beneficial to him, me and all the rest of us to live in a healthy society. And that having a healthy society is impossible as long as we do not have a common concern for providing the best health care of common quality to all of our citizens.

I wish we would not need to use coercive techniques to achieve that. But it does seem that in the past the only way to get rid of slavery, lack of voting rights for women, segregation and other societal problems required enactment and enforcement of laws. Was that bad coercion?