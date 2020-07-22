Mailbag: Health officials muddied message

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early in the pandemic, health officials discouraged the general public use of face masks.

Instead of simply saying that their shortage dictated that health care workers should be given priority, the initial message was muddied by also insinuating that there were no scientific studies to prove that face masks are effective in disease protection. Seeding that kind of confusion in the public mind is very unfortunate.

It does not take rocket science to understand that most face masks are not designed to filter out tiny microbes as we breathe in, but more as a physical barrier against propelling our own germs in large airborne droplets long distances away as we cough, speak loudly or exhale heavily.

Surgeons wear mask so that they don’t contaminate surgical fields, and visitors wear them to minimize the chance of bringing their own germs into hospital rooms. Simple as that.

With the pandemic hitting every corner of our world, with the understanding that COVID-19 infection can be spread by asymptomatic individuals, that one can be infected without knowing it, and that viral testing can be falsely negative, asking everyone to wear a mask in public is simply calling for us to do our civic duty to protect each other in a time of crisis.