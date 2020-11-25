Mailbag: Health care task force is meeting

I am a member of the Linn County Chapter of Health Care for All Oregon.

Recently our chapter president, Edie Orner, had some correspondence with our state representative, Shelly Boshart Davis, about the need for health care for all and a potential plan for a state government-financed health care plan.

Rep. Davis alleged that health care is not her main experience or expertise, but then said, “As you also know, I do not place any faith that our state government can run health care for all any better than our current situation.”

I invite Rep. Davis to become more acquainted with what is happening in this state with the coordinated care organizations that are under state supervision and financing managing the Medicaid health care program. In our tri-county area, it is the Intercommunity Healthcare Network. It is managed better than the current situation mentioned by Rep. Shelly in terms of better accessibility, improved quality and lower cost.

Senate Bill 770 mandated a task force to develop a plan for health care for all in the state. That group has been formed and is meeting. I am eagerly looking forward to what they develop. I hope that with all our support and input, Oregon can continue to be an innovator in health care reform and improvement.