Reading the letter this morning by P. Richner on universal health care, I am dumbfounded! This is the most unreasonable propaganda that I have seen so far, and I've seen plenty of lies about universal health care in my life, so far. Richner's comments about the definition of "government intervention" are laughable. Whose definition is Richner using?
It would appear that Richner is in favor of no regulations at all, and letting corporations do their worst, without any checks and balances. I can recall when corporations were proud to be good neighbors (mostly) and supported their communities and states. Not the anything for profit mentality that has been in force since the 1980s. It would be good to know the source of Richner's information.
These lies are upsetting people and creating even more damage in our divided and damaged country.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (June 14)