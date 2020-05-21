Mailbag: Health care letter right on point

Dr. Chinh Le is not the first contributor to these pages to advocate replacing our current health care system with an "equitable publicly funded" system, but he states his case in an exceptionally logical and clearly written letter that appeared in the May 10 edition. Although evidence of our need for a rational system is especially abundant and apparent in this time of pandemic and economic disruption, the necessity will not lessen in future days. More of us should join Dr. Le on this issue.

Edward Loy

Albany

