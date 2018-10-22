As a physician for 44 years, I did not always agree with the position I now take on health care. We have been indoctrinated that "socialized medicine" is inherently bad. I am not aware of any country that has had socialized medicine that has changed to the kind of health care system that we have.
More than half of my 44 years of medical practice was in Oregon, and most of this was in Linn County. More than eight years of my practice were in mission hospitals, and five and a half years were in the Edinburgh Medical Mission Society Hospital in Nazareth, Israel. It was established in 1861 during the Ottoman Turkish Empire years. I suspect that most people are unaware that Israel has socialized medicine. No, it is not perfect, but definitely better than what we have.
I believe that health care is a fundamental human right. Medicare for all is probably the best way to get there.
Benjamin E. Kenagy, M.D. (retired)
Albany (Oct. 19)