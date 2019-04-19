While there are many vital issues being discussed in Salem this year, one of the most critical (literally involving life and death issues) concerns SB 770. It establishes a Universal Health Care Commission to study and make recommendations for a high quality, equitable, publicly funded single payer healthcare system.
SB 770 charges the commission with an explicit task: assess costs for a universal system that includes all Oregonians, incorporates comprehensive services and allows choice of providers. A demographically diverse group would be appointed by the Governor (and others if amendments are approved) to convene later this year. The commission would make a preliminary report to the Legislature in 2020 and submit its proposal in 2021. Its role would also include educating Oregonians and soliciting public comments on the proposal.
Along with the diverse commission membership and plenty of opportunities for the public to comment on the proposals, the commission's scope would be relatively narrow: limited to producing information and recommendations. With these safeguards in place, passing SB 770 would be a practical and cost-effective way to study the popular universal health care model, learn the facts about its true costs and benefits and find a plan that we can all agree would best suit the people of Oregon.
Not only could we then expand health care to all Oregonians, we could show how beneficial and financially sound our plan is to the rest of the US and model how to constructively get things done without all of the divisiveness we see at the national level.
Susan Heath
Albany (April 18)