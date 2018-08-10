Subscribe for 17¢ / day

This is in response to the letters regarding the post office and complaints about services: For once, I agree with all of the complaints.

Don't bother trying to reach them by phone, you'd wear out the redial function.

I have gotten letters that needed to be signed for, so what do I get but the notice saying I wasn't here, so they left the notice in my mailbox. This has happened more than once. Some of these letters were being waited for. A few of the notices looked like they'd been run over by a truck.

Then my mail gets tossed in other boxes, plus theirs in mine. Some returned to sender with a notice Not at This Address. Doctors' offices calling kids trying to locate me; some people thought I'd died.

Packages left sitting outside, no knock on the door or the doorbell ring. I live in a small place and would hear them. The doorbell does go ding-dong.

Karen R. Palmer

Albany (Aug. 10)

 

