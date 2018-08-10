This is in response to the letters regarding the post office and complaints about services: For once, I agree with all of the complaints.
Don't bother trying to reach them by phone, you'd wear out the redial function.
I have gotten letters that needed to be signed for, so what do I get but the notice saying I wasn't here, so they left the notice in my mailbox. This has happened more than once. Some of these letters were being waited for. A few of the notices looked like they'd been run over by a truck.
Then my mail gets tossed in other boxes, plus theirs in mine. Some returned to sender with a notice Not at This Address. Doctors' offices calling kids trying to locate me; some people thought I'd died.
Packages left sitting outside, no knock on the door or the doorbell ring. I live in a small place and would hear them. The doorbell does go ding-dong.
Karen R. Palmer
Albany (Aug. 10)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.