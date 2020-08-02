Mailbag: Have you sown the seeds of violence?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Paramilitary assaults at the direction of Donald Trump and Chad Wolf are nothing more than a catalyst for violence. This administration has no real interest in protecting Americans. Our country needs lasting, peaceful solutions that bubble up from the community.” — Ron Wyden, July 17, Twitter

I read this tweet and similar ones from Sen. Merkley and Rep. Defazio with some disgust that many in Corvallis might not appreciate. First, when did any of us in Corvallis condone organized paramilitary rioters attacking people and property in Oregon? Second, are the rioters defacing property in Portland actual Oregonians seeking peaceful solutions that bubble up from the community? Do any of you think this is community solutions bubbling up?

How does attacking buildings and statues, scaring the hell out of Oregonians, and encouraging gun and ammo sales lessen the spread of COVID-19 and create peaceful solutions? If a group decides to, shall we say, graffiti the Benton County Courthouse, will the response be that of Nancy Pelosi, “People do what people do?”