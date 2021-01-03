Mailbag: Have we outgrown equal opportunity?

The best window into your moral compass is life-threatening events, which COVID-19 unfortunately provides.

Oregon’s COVID vaccination plan (Nov. 6) demonstrates our leaders’ emphasis on equity of outcomes. That emphasis is especially troubling to this longstanding proponent of equal opportunity.

Page 72 of the plan states “populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 will be prioritized … for allocation” of the vaccine. It identifies only two such ethnic populations: Hispanic and non-Hispanic, though 106 different ethnicities are listed in Wikipedia. Such subjective divisions are one problem with equity of outcomes.

A worse problem is that, under equity of outcomes in COVID mortality, more than 250 non-Hispanics must die of COVID in Oregon before any non-Hispanics get vaccinated, with many more such deaths necessary to achieve caseload equity. Besides ethnicity, Oregon’s plan lists six racial groups as disproportionately impacted populations, exacerbating the complexity and issues with equity of outcomes.

Just as disconcerting, Oregon’s plan gives critical population priority to the homeless, convicted criminals (inmates) and college students (whose COVID mortality is 1% that of seniors).