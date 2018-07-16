Re: Vote the bums out in November (Mailbag, July 1):
All of my life, I have paid very little attention to comparisons we've periodically heard comparing events in this country to 1930s Germany. For decades I've always attributed it to hysteria or talking heads with an agenda.
But now, I have to plunk down with Mr. Uriarte. It's gotten downright scary! Every country on Earth is watching those rabble-rousin' rallies Trump is having across the country. Every country on Earth knows the results of those 1930s Nuremburg rallies in Germany. It was rabble rousin' with heavy doses of demagoguery run amok back then just as it is nowadays in whatever city Trump is throwing his latest rally.
And for those who might choose to take offense at the term "rabble rousin'," I have this question: When have we ever heard President Bonespurs or his supporters credibly denounce Richard Spencer or his goons, or those who committed murder in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year, or any of the white supremacists-nationalists groups? In truth, the Republican Party has been catering to these "constituencies" since Nixon. I say "rabble", I mean it. Or as one of our more distinguished citizens once called 'em, "deplorables"!
Bill Halsey
Albany (July 7)
I wonder at what point it becomes appropriate for the DH to withhold letters that are clearly written by insane people. Is it really appropriate to allow people to embarrass themselves this badly?
Bill Halsey wrote:
“When have we ever heard President Bonespurs or his supporters credibly denounce Richard Spencer or his goons, or those who committed murder in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year, or any of the white supremacists-nationalists groups?”
President Donald J. Trump, speaking Aug. 14, 2017:
“To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend's racist violence. You will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered. Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo- Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans. As a candidate, I promised to restore law and order to our country and our federal law enforcement agencies are following through on that pledge. We will defend and protect the sacred rights of all Americans.”
