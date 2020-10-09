Mailbag: Have our politics become that petty?

The unseemliness of our national politics took an ugly turn on Sept. 25.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is, without question, one of the great justices in the history of the Supreme Court. That was recognized by a grateful nation by making her the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state in the United States Capitol.

For her to lie in state in the Great Rotunda of the Capitol, Congress had to pass a joint resolution in both the House and the Senate. For reasons as yet unknown, that did not happen. As a result, the service took place in Statuary Hall, adjacent to the Great Rotunda, because Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi controls use of Statuary Hall.

The political nature of the dispute is clear, as both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to attend the formal service for Justice Ginsburg.

Have our politics become so petty that the Republicans refuse to honor a great American? Is it possible for them to get any smaller?

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

