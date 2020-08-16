Mailbag: Have Oregonians had enough?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you read the article “Navy Veteran beaten” (July 22 DH) painting federal authorities protecting the federal courthouse in Portland as thugs, did that raise questions?

Unedited videos showed Christopher David was there not with early more peaceful protests, but with the violent mob group.

He picked that time to come so he could talk to the authorities — that was his purpose. He somehow thought the activities were still related to Black Lives Matter. Are you kidding?

He did not confront the rioting anarchists; that might have gotten him really beaten, like bleeding on the brain, as happened to Andy Ngo a few weeks ago with Antifa in Portland.

Ask yourself, what possible reason would a sensible older veteran have in order to show up at that time? When the fire-starting, rock-throwing, laser-shining, rocket-firing, rioting hoodlums were doing their violent activities — why?

Finally the federal authorities, after listening to the screaming noise, the violence, facing the lasers in the eye, explosions and thrown objects and rockets — they finally snapped and charged the group... What did Mr. David expect? Yet he called them thugs.