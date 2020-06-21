Mailbag: Harrop overstates Swedish death toll

Froma Harrop’s gleefully misleading commentary in the June 10 paper failed to note that, per Worldometer, Belgium, UK, Spain and Italy all have higher death rates from the coronavirus than Sweden, and all of those had more draconian lockdown restrictions.

While Sweden currently has experienced a higher death toll, 477 per million population, compared to, say, the U.S. at 350 per million population, in both cases the percent of deaths in those two countries is vanishingly small. Sweden has achieved these numbers without imposing harsh and oppressive restrictions on its citizens. Roses to Sweden for respecting the autonomy of its people, and raspberries to the autocratic lockdowners in the U.S.